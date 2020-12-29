Joseph Ray Bradshaw Sr., 73, of Elkton, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lloyd Martin Conley, 71, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eldred “Pokey” Gaynelle Deavers, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Teddie R. “Ted” Hepner, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Martha Gertrude Hevener, 97, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy J. Howery, 72, of Bowling Green, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lena Carolyn Ringle Kite, 94, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gary Elwood McCoy, 65, of Luray, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Betty Greene Nelsen, 89, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Wenger House of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Linda Hicks Pullin, 72, of Greensboro, N.C., died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, N.C.
Arrangements are by Triad Cremation & Funeral Service in Greensboro, N.C.
John David Ruddle, 71, of Riverton, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Shirley Meadows Smallwood, 62, of Elkton, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Donald Beverly Strickler Sr., 86, of Broadway, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bobby Lewis Thomas, 83, of Bentonville, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Arvella R. Vandevander, 94, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dorothy Marilyn Willis, 93, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego, Calif.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
