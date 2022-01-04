Charlotte Colaw, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rebecca Marie Coleman, 74, of Lacey Spring, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Lee (Powell) Dennison, 91, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dorothy Hall, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Lee Hensley, 84, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Michael Wilson Johnson died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
John Wayne Knight, 72, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Harry Leland Neal Sr., 79, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James "Jim" Waldroup Quinton, of Talking Rock, Ga., died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Roper Funeral Home and Crematory in Jasper, Ga.
Linda Lilly Snyder, 72, of Dayton, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
