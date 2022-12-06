Nelson Joseph Boucher Sr., 40, of Cabins, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Conway W. Coffman, 75, of Woodstock, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Anthony Francis Henderson, 32, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Brandywine.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Helen Clara Hyre, 96, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anne “Beth” Elizabeth Hill Johnson, 82, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Zoe Andrus Maynard, 91, of Charleston, S.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Betty Jean Riggle, 62, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Velma Lou Whitaker Sager, 78, of Mathias, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
