Eula Virginia Armentrout, 95, of Keezletown, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harriet Toliver Broaden, 83, formerly of Elkton, Va., died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Temple Hills, Md.
Arrangements are by Stewart Funeral Home in Washington, D.C.
Roy Davis, 82, of Clarksburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Linda Jones.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Edward Maxwell 'Eddie' Hiser, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
John Gordon Mead Jr., 88, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Kevin John Morse, 66, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daryl "Bruce" Ritchie, 66, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nellie Sue Ritchie, 59, of Broadway, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.