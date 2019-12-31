Patsy Ann Combs Bumgardner, 71, of Luray, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Doris Marie Atwood Burke, 82, of Luray, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
James Donald Conley, 81, of Timberville, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Isaac Lynwood Flory III, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
