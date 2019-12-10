Virginia Reubush Foltz, 101, of Port Republic, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Walter “Wally” William Janssen, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
James Edward Nixon, 70, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wilda Pauline Phebus, 93, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va.
