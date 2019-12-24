Virginia Mae Corbin, 89, of New Market, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Juanita Joyce Durham, 76, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Marion S. Jorden, 94, of New Market, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Helen L. Kalkan, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley, N.Y.
Jasmine Marie (Hevener) Maddox, 44, of Sarepta, La., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Audrey "Ann" (Shickel) Perry, 86, of Staunton, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Legacy at North Augusta.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Marion Johnie Pirkey, 87, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Wendy Sue (Cubbage) Shafer, 50, of Stanley, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Althea (Zirkle) Smith Wisman, 83, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
