Carolyn Jean "Susie" Breeden, 69, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Julie Ann Callahan, 51, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Companion Funeral and Cremation Service in Cleveland, Tenn.
Gary Edward Dove, 74, of Broadway, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Homer Lee George, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at VMRC.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Aletta Lorene Seekford, 88, of Stanley, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Virginia Vandevander, 82, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Dayton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
