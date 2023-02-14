Martha Jane Brady, 91, of Broadway, and formerly of Criders, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Terrie L. (Hedrick) Foley, 62, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jettye Loy Hott, 95, of Rio, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Kenneth Leo Sours, 91, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
David Wayne Weatherholtz, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
