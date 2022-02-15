Kenneth Michael Boyers, 69, of Port Republic, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Claude Ray "C. Ray" Davis, 80, of Port Republic, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Rada Mae Davis, 84, of Stanley, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Shirley Jean Davis, 74, of Elkton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alvin Clay Dove Sr., 95, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Harman House in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Eileen Sarah Lambert, 99, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Dennis Aaron Michael, of Madison, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Merced Correa Sandoval, 65, of Rockingham, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ada Rebecca Saum, 95, of Elkton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in McGaheysville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Frankie J. Turner, 76, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
