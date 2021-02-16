Dannie Clyde Alt, 68, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lloyd Melvin Barger, 68, formerly of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Andrew Lee Dawson, 67, of New Market, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home-Theis Chapel in New Market.
Robin Lynn Estep, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home.
Cynthia Anne Loyd-Hughes, 47, of Staunton, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Eleanor Jean Snider, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
