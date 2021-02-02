Doris Mast Grove, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Arlyn Keith Haslacker, 67, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Martha Jane Ratliff, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
