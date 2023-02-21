Wade Leavel Bibb, 99, of Waynesboro, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Tony Eugene Clinedinst, 55, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Samuel “Sam” S. Dagen, 89, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Lititz, Pa., died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Dwight Edwin Dean, 76, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
William Wallace Hatcher, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Janet Imogene (Pitsenbarger) Hoover, 91, of Dayton, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Ronald Layne Miller, 69, of Rockingham, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Clyde Eugene Mitchell, 83, of Broadway, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Tony Jennings Mongold, 63, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Tommy Lee Painter of Stanley, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Gary Lynn Randolph, 79, of Johnson City, Tenn., died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Monte Vista Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tenn.
Mildred Marie (Wimer) Vance, 100, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
