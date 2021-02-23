Helen Anderson, 90, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Margaret Marie Auville Anderson, 89, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Luke Thomas Dillon, 26, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Sally Huffman Ramey, 81, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Jerald Lee Smith, 71, of Hinton, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sylvia Ann Unger, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
