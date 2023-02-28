Rose Bianca (Marcello) Agresto, 105, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Billie Jean (Turner) Brown, 72, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
June Fravel Garber, 101, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Earl Franklin Layman, 92, of Rockingham, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Helen Gray Leach, 91, of Head Waters, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Delmas Wayne “Jake" Ours, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Verla Martina Puffenbarger, 80, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
