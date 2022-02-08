Larry Douglas Adams, 74, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Michael Evan Bernthal, 47, of Broadway, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia June Burke, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Thomas Falls, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Alleghany Health and Rehab Center in Clifton Forge.
Arrangements are being handled by Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge.
Ralph Emerson Hill, 90, of Dayton, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Flora Virginia “Toots” Hose, 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John David Knott, 82, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ronald Ray Landes, 59, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet Greg Manning, 91, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Brookdale Retirement Home in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rudolph Titus "Rudy" Miller, 74, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Thomas A. Pendleton Sr., 73, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Lisha Rosetta Runions, 60, of Fisher, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Daniel William Wilson, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.