Bobby Lee Albrite, 83, of Callao, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are by Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, Va.
Diana Lynn Getz Clarke, 70, of Culpeper, and formerly of Scherr, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janet Mae Gochenour, 92, of Luray, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Faye Carr Huffman, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
John “Chance” Lawrence Lee, 72, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash.
Arrangements are by Hillcrest Funeral Home in Kennewick, Wash.
Ruby Ellen Snyder Mason, 75, of Fisher, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
James “Jim” Laird Mauzy Jr., 77, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Winford Wayne Mongold, 72, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Lincoln Roadcap Sr., 85, of Singers Glen, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maj. George Patrick Roller (Ret.), of Grottoes, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paige C. Smith, 69, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Candice Lynn Tholen, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
