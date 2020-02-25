Daniel Dwane Alt, 54, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Chick (Claude Lee) Crawford of Fishersville died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
John Michael Kaminski, 71, of Moorefield, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Jordan Paul, 84, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Edgar Eston Reel, 90, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va
Gary Lynn Reel, 54, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Winston Earl Rhodes, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Craig Steven Shank, 53, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Fay Myers Sirk, 87, of Richmond, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bliley's Funeral Home in Richmond.
Christopher Ryan Valkos, 36, of Parkersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
