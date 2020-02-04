Frances Evelyn Branner, 100, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home in the Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was formerly of Broadway.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Sue Carol Hinkle, 75, of Riverton, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kevin Ray Monger, 53, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Nora Payton Plaugher, 96, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Sgt. Clovis Linden Ryan, 87, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lois Jean Winegard, 86, of Elkton, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
