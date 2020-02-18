James Allen Davis, 55, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mary Anna Rion Johnson, 82, of Elkton, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Erma F. Martin, 98, of Akron, Pa., and formerly of Ephrata, Pa., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron.
Arrangements are by Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals in Ephrata, Pa.
Jack Raymond Taylor Sr., 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
