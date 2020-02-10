Philip Richardson Constable, 76, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Robinson “Robin” Lambert, 60, of Woodstock, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Alice Marie Riggleman, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
