Kinley Allen Comer of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Minnie Russell Grigg, 94, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
James Vernon Holbert, 76, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Willow Estates Retirement in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Nancy Jane Joachim, 77, of Grottoes, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Richard Lee Johnson, 65, of Harrisonburg and North Bloomfield, Ohio, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Barry Kent Rutland, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsville.
William Franklin Sellers Sr., 83, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lonnie Marshall Shoemaker, 75, of Singers Glen, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeffery Lynn Spitzer, 65, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Susie Spitzer, 63, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
