Doris Marie Ashby, 99, of Broadway, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Paula Arlene Dove, 75, a resident at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center, and formerly of Bergton, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Doris Jean Simmons Eye, 66, of Clover Hill, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Max Shaffer Foltz, 89, of Luray, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Williard Martin “Biggie” Hilliard, 86, of Stanley, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Whispering Pines.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Janet Lee Huffman, 76, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Jeffrey Lynwood Vaughan, 63, of Luray, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Helen Louise Reedy Wymer, 91, formerly of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Columbia Cottage of Hanover, Pa.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.