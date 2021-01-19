Carol Lee Dean, 72, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Adriel Clark “A.C.” Gray, 83, of Shelbyville, Ky., died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Ky.
Noah B. Helmuth, 96, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Arthur, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at VMRC.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kate Dice Kimble, 96, of Ashland, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Shirley Carol Runyon, 83, of Front Royal, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal is handling arrangements.
Clark Wayne Shreve, 66, of Princeton, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Betty Catherine Sites, 81, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eugene Zajac, 76, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.