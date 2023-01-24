Bobby Allen Barger, 72, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
David John “Base” Evans, 68, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Marie Ditzler Liskey of Keezletown, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lisa Ann Feldmann Madison, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Johnny A. Moyers, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Chet Alan Young, 75, of Linville, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
