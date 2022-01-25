Denise Scudder Fulk, 59, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mildred H. Hensley, 103, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Woodland Park of VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shelly Paige Hayslett Hodgen, 56, of Mooresville, N.C., died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge.
Irene Elaine Frye Liskey, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lannes Bazil Rasnick Sr., 81, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Grace Danielle Shmidt, 10 hours, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Omer "Bud" Burton Stickley Sr., 80, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Eggers Funeral Home in Boiling Springs, S.C.
