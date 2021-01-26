Barbara Bentley Ackerman, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Brunk House at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alice Marie Allman, 64, of Linville, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Swartz Beiler, 86, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joyce Ruth Good Butler, 90, of Luray, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Archie William Courtney, 92, of Stanley, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lorraine Catherine Painter Kitts, 93, of Stanley, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Laney Lee Knight, 88, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nelson Duane “Butz” Minnick, 90, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lucy G. Propst, 89, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dustin Marcus Ritchie, 31, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kenneth Ray Teter, 87, of Riverton, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
