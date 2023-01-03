Hensel Lee Armentrout, 76, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Seth Ryan Bailey, 27, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Stanley Len Bennett, 58, of Circleville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gladys E. Colon, 74, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kitty Lou Robinson Dadisman, 79, of Harrisonburg died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Fleming Sr., 90, of Broadway, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Henry Gregson, 70, of Maysville, W.Va., and formerly of Upper Tract, W.Va., and Baltimore, Md., died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rick Jones, 65, of Broadway, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Carlton Alfred King, 80, of Rockingham, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Boyd Earline "Ike" Knott, 85, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joseph Ellwood May, 97, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ruth Marie Moyers, 95, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Paul Wise Phillips Jr., 74, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lois Mae "Snookie" Rouser, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Randy Dolan Sager, 71, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ralph Elwood Simon, 79, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.