Zane Russell "Rusty" Bowman Jr., 76, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Alma Marie Funk Hottle of Woodstock, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Doreen Teresa Messner, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Janice Ann Heatwole Pattis, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Robert N. Ross, 75, of Quicksburg, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Deborah Susan Stephenson, 71, of Mount Kisco, N.Y., died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Calvary Hospital in The Bronx, N.Y.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joan Elizabeth Wiener Strauss, 91, of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of Shenandoah County, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her daughter's home in Raleigh.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elaine Frances VanMeter, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ann B. Wimer, 87, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
