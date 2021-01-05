Lori Ann Baumgardner, 55, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Randolph E. Cloude, 91, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lila Mae King Janzen, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Frederik Rudolf Tellekamp, 80, of Tampa, Fla., died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Tampa.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patrick S. Turner, 53, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Clara Mae Watts, 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
