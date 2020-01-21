Mary Katherine Amtower, 91, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Emory Gene Bosley, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Virginia Morris Foltz, 92, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Philip Parsons Hart, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
JoAnn Halterman Hise, 72, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
