Eleanor Shifflett Armentrout, 94, of Keezletown, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jerry Wayne Garrison, 64, of Lenoir, N.C., and formerly of Grottoes, Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Service in Lenoir, N.C.
Owen Thomas Hamlin, 82, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nellie Fortson Hull, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeanette Edith Kidd, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth Ella Bowman Mowery, 94, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Irene Halterman Mullenex, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Edward Rhodes, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Johnny Eldon Shifflett, 71, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Leah Sites, 91, of Keezletown, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
