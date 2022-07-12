Robert "Bob" Samuel Fulk, 68, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Pharis Vincent Hensley, 77, of Elkton, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Spencer "Tyrone" Luton, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Maxine E. (Nesselrodt) Nelson, 82, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Louis Wesley Nichols, 77, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
John David Rossheim, 96, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Lowry Thomas, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
