Wilda Knighting Billhimer, 89, of Elkton, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
William Jacob “Jake” Conrad, 76, of Fort Seybert, W.Va., died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Angelina Olivares Frias, 61, of Dayton, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Judith Annabelle Liskey, 85, of Rockingham, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Howard L. Lucas, 88, of Rockingham, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty Marie Propst, 88, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Autumn Care of Cornelius in North Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Vishal Singh “Vinny” Ravash, 49, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Matthew Jason Shifflett, 40, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Annie Lee Sorrell, 90, of Dayton, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon.
John Wayne Watson, 55, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.