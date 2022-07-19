Naoma Root Dean Clague, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Janet Hollar Coffman, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Crestwood on the VMRC campus.
Complete funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jacquelyn Joan (Phillips) Eckstein, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home.
Gladys Ellen Funkhouser, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Beatrice Ellen (McMillan) Quillen, 100, of Rawley Springs, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Elvy Edward “Peanut” Reel, 83, of Fisher, W.Va., died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.