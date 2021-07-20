Sharon Lee Eye, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Peggy Miller, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Allene Maxine Orebaugh, 75, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Helena Aileen Shaver Rogers, 93, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joyce Miller Schumacher, 88, of Elkton, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in McGaheysville.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Orange.
Rosalie Buchanan Walker, 83, of New Market, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.