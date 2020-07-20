Gary Wayne “Big Gernie” Alger, 67, of Stanley, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Randall Lee Brooks Jr., 39, of Harrisonburg, died June 16, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Beverly Knode Dahlgren, 82, of Woodstock, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Tonya Marie Hoover, 42, of Shenandoah, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Ronald Lee “Ron” Sampson, 72, of North Dinwiddie, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond.
