Billy Gene "Petey" Estep Sr., 89, of New Market, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Richard M. "Buck" Hepner Jr., 64, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Norma Hensley Kite, 79, of Shenandoah, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Richard Edward "Dick" Lyons, 78, of Rockingham, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Doris (Kesler) Metzler, 92, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Geraldine "Pat" Parrott, 78, of Ruckersville, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gail Bear Putnam, 91, of Elkton, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Journey's Crossing.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
