Lowell Thomas Berg, 71, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Virginia (Supples) Colella, 81, of Grottoes, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Bonnie Lou (Ours) Moyers, 71, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Violet Lucille Thompson, 65, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Sunrise Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Alvin Randall Young, of Stanley, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.