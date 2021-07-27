Valerie D. Barnett, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Elizabeth "Libby" Hunter Ebert of Winston-Salem, N.C., died Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Linda Mae Shurkey, 77, of Timberville, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bonnie Grace Warner, 85, of Hinton, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
