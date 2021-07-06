Samuel Henry “Sam” Griffith Jr., 79, of Luray, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Tate Keane, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wilbur Curtis “Mac” McUlty, 84, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roger Lee Siever, 77, of Winchester, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Phyllis D. (Oates) Smith, 96, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Marguerite Adelaide Sours, 104, of Stanley, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
