William Austin Henry, 67, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Anne Hamilton Hughes Hill, of Dayton, died Monday, June 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jason Wayne Kimble, 39, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lillian Purdy Miller, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Home.
Arrangements for her anatomical donation have been handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Lee Rosson, 78, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert "Bob" H. Stepp Sr., of Front Royal, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
