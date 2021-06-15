Rebecca Ann Raines Knicely, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Diane Edwards Maddox, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.