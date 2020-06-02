Dicie Griffin, 88, of Hot Springs, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Hot Springs.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Debra Kay Hilbert, 71, of Staunton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ray “Jim” Junior Parker, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Wanda June (Kirby) Powers, 86, of Staunton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Birch Gardens.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Ida VSW Red, of Mill Valley, Calif., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died May 11, 2020, in Mill Valley, Calif.
Benjamin “Ben” Charles Shifflett, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton.
