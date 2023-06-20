Loretta Catherine Alt, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Keyser Healthcare Center in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
John F. Baker, 94, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Lawrence Allen Deavers, 77, of Broadway, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Hellen Louise Delawder, 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ray William Fifer, 75, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Royal Care at Birch Ridge in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Robert "Bob" Foltz, 80, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Hertford, N.C.
JoAnn Mowery Harper, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, June 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ella Coffman Huber, 89, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Eleanor Theresa Justice, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Melvin “Rat” Edward Moats, 70, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Linda Moyers, 86, of Camp Springs, Md., died Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
George Gregory Price, 83, of Broadway, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Judy Ann Rogers of Elkton, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Carroll Lee Sacra, 86, of Bridgewater, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at White Birch Communities.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Kay Smallwood, 65, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
George William "Toon" Smith, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lee Craig Stover, 52, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
