Michael Eugene Bliley, 78, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Geraline Atkins Borror, 79, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Sherman C. Dean, 86, of Stanardsville, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Roger Eugene Dove, 60, of Rockingham, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nelson Thomas "Tom" Huffman II, 83, of Roanoke, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Service in Roanoke.
Odessa G. (Doyle) Shoemaker, 82, of Port Republic, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
