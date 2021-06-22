Norwood Clyde “Woody” Baker, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Douglas Earl Fleming, 51, died Monday, June 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carolyn Nancy Louise Whetzel Propst Shifflett, 77, of Rockingham, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Anthony “Shane” Turner, 48, of Elkton, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
James M. “Jim” Warren III, 96, of Roanoke, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Arrangements are by Oakey’s Funeral Service, North Chapel in Roanoke.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.