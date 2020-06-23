William “Bill” Bost, 82, of Broadway, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Steve Don Breeden, 41, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Derwood Beryl Kerlin, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Leon “Greg” Gregory Lam, 57, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Edward Coolidge Lyons Jr., 49, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Petersburg, W.Va., as the result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Erthel Elizabeth Merica, 88, of Elkton, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gilbert W. Ransom, 86, of McGaheysville, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
