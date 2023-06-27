Richard "Pete" Frank Sr., 90, of Singers Glen, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Gary William Hills, 68, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Karen S. Howell, 71, of Reedsville, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Tommy Gale Johnson, 58, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Susan Kay (Meadows) McDaniel, 64, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara "Bootie" Hamilton Nicholas, 77, of Culpeper, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Culpeper Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Found and Sons Funeral Chapel in Culpeper.
Agnes Rae “Aggie” Corbin Pownell, 92, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Daniel S. Ringgold, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ralph B. "Sonny" Self Jr., 70, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Samuel "Sam" P. Showalter, 81, of Nappanee, Ind., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Water's Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home in Nappanee, Ind.
