Ralph Emerson Arbogast, 91, of Circleville, W.Va., died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Stonerise Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Franklin Brown Dove Jr., 89, of Timberville, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Glenn Lee Hedrick, 62, of Fallston, Md., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Robert N. Jackson, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Glenda Kay McCutchan, 69, of Ellenburg Center, N.Y., and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Essex Center Nursing Home in Elizabethtown, N.Y.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kimberly Dawn Biller Moomaw, 54, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Judith E. (Cronk) Purke, 87, of Bridgewater, died Friday, June 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donald "Cleon" Tusing, 69, of Mathias, W.V.a, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
